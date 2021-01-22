Tractor Rally On R-Day To Continue As Planned: Farmer Leaders

In the latest update, the proposed January 26 tractor rally by the protesting farmers will be carried out as planned at Delhi’s Outer Ring Road after their 11th round of talks with the government concluded with no headway, farmer leaders said on Friday.

“Tractor march on January 26 will take place as decided by us on Outer Ring Road. We have informed the police that it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful,” Mr Rajewal said.

During the meeting today, the negotiations between the farmers and the government came to a stalemate once again as the farmers stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of the three farm laws, even after the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the Acts on hold for 12-18 months.

It may be stated that the 11th round of talks could not reach a decision on the next date for meeting unlike the last time during the 10th round of talks.

Union leaders said they will intensify their agitation while keeping it peaceful.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.