Tractor Set on Fire at India Gate Against Farm Bills

A tractor has been set on fire at India Gate in New Delhi by 15-20 people on Monday morning in protest against the farm bills.

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.



According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



“About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and the tractor was removed.



“Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.