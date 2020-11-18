Traffic Guidelines Issued For Chhath Puja

Guwahati traffic police on Wednesday issued traffic guidelines for the occasion of Chhath Puja on November 20 (Friday) and November 21 (Saturday).

Special instructions were issued as well as restrictions on certain parts of the city on the occasion.

Below are the guidelines issued –

1. No vehicles will be allowed on MG Road except for those of devotees.

2. Vehicles coming from Bharalumukh can go through AT Road or HB Road.

3. Public buses coming from Chandmari can go via District Library to Panbazar towards AT Road.

4. Light vehicles will also be allowed to cross GNB Road from TC School Point in the same manner.

5. Buses coming in from Khanapara will also be required go via AT Road.

6. Heavy vehicles, ASTC buses coming from outside Guwahati will not be allowed to enter the city. They will be diverted towards NH 37.

7. Trucks coming from Lokhra, Gorchuk, Six Mile will be barred from entering the city on November 20.

8. Devotees can park their vehicles in MG Road. Arrangements are also made for parking in TRP Road (Fancy Bazar), Lakhi path, Chambers road (Machkowa), MS Road (Fancy Bazar), SRCB Road (Lakhtokia).

9. There will be no interruptions for ambulance and essential services.

10. It was informed that parking space is also made available at Sonaram Field and MCH.

11. On November 20, parking will be barred at AT Road, MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road and HB Road from 7am onwards.

12. Puja Volunteers are asked to assist the police in helping them during the occasion.

13. Commuters are requested to avoid MG Road during the festival and are advised to choose other routes.

14. Parking can be done in Chunsali and surrounding areas as well on the side of the road.

This year Chhath puja will be held at Brahmaputra riverfront (Uzan Bazar to Bharalumukh), Sunsali, Pandu ghat, Maligoan Railway stadium, Birubari fishery, Basistha, Lalmati, Khanapara Farmgate, Hatigoan, Jyotikuchi, Narengi, Pathar Quarry, Narengi, Azara, and Chandrapur.