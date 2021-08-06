Traffic Movement From Assam Not Yet Resumed Despite Withdrawal Of Advisory: Mizoram Chief Secy

The traffic movement from Assam to Mizoram has yet resumed even after the withdrawal of Assam government’s travel advisory, Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnumawia Chuaungo said on Friday.

“Travel advisory that they (Assam) had issued on July 29, was withdrawn last night. However, the movement of traffic has not started till now. We have taken up these issues with the Assam government. So let us hope that this blockade is removed soon,” he said.

The Assam government had advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Mizoram in an advisory after the July 26 border conflict in which six Assam cops were killed during a violent shootout.

Yesterday, the Assam government had revoked the advisory following a meeting between the two states. They agreed to take forward the Centre’s initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas in a bid to maintain peace.

Moreover, Meghalaya and Assam held the second Chief Ministerial-level talks today in Guwahati on the inter-state border dispute.