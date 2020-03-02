Traffic snarls in Guwahati during night-marathon

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Traffic snarls in Guwahati during night-marathon
163

Hassled commuters in Guwahati on Sunday evening were faced with the task of manoeuvring through the GS road due to the “first-ever night marathon” of Northeast hosted by the Asmakam Foundation on Sunday.

“I had a meeting in Six-mile. There was no sane way of getting there. After taking a really long route that took nearly 90 minutes of maneuvering through lanes I didn’t know existed, I reached my destination. That is a 20 minutes’ drive from my place on normal days,” said a commuter on Sunday.

Other commuters too played the guessing game moving through the maze of lanes to get to their destinations. Many other commuters turned back, feeling that their “Sunday plans were ruined” since the rerouting information wasn’t publicised well.

Also, the traffic police have completely failed to ensure smooth movement of traffic as they failed to divert the traffic from Khanapara to ABC point.

The night marathon was flagged off from the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara at 5.30 pm by Bollywood star Yami Gautam along with Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

Will Adani get to operate Guwahati airport?

Pratidin Exclusive

PM Modi praises Hima Das at mass gathering in Uttar Pradesh

Regional

30 probables named for Assam Ranji coaching camp

Top Stories

AJYCP To Move SC seeking ILP for Assam

Pratidin Exclusive

NAGAON | Two wheelers without number plates seized

Sports

Asia Cup 2018 – Biggest cricketing rivalry to heat up Middle East

Comments
Loading...