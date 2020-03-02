Traffic snarls in Guwahati during night-marathon

Hassled commuters in Guwahati on Sunday evening were faced with the task of manoeuvring through the GS road due to the “first-ever night marathon” of Northeast hosted by the Asmakam Foundation on Sunday.

“I had a meeting in Six-mile. There was no sane way of getting there. After taking a really long route that took nearly 90 minutes of maneuvering through lanes I didn’t know existed, I reached my destination. That is a 20 minutes’ drive from my place on normal days,” said a commuter on Sunday.

Other commuters too played the guessing game moving through the maze of lanes to get to their destinations. Many other commuters turned back, feeling that their “Sunday plans were ruined” since the rerouting information wasn’t publicised well.

Also, the traffic police have completely failed to ensure smooth movement of traffic as they failed to divert the traffic from Khanapara to ABC point.

The night marathon was flagged off from the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara at 5.30 pm by Bollywood star Yami Gautam along with Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah.