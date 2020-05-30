TRAI recommends 11-digit for mobile numbers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Friday that migration to a unified numbering scheme for fixed-line and mobile services is not required for now and that sufficient numbering space can be created by various methods, including prefixing ‘0’ for all fixed-to-mobile calls.

Releasing its recommendations, TRAI, on ensuring adequate numbering resources for fixed-line and mobile services, felt that there needs to be no change in the dialing plan for fixed-to-fixed, mobile-t0-fixed, and mobile-t0-mobile calls.

TRAI said that the authority recommends that the following scheme should be adapted for the creation of sufficient numbering space, dial all fixed to mobile calls with the prefix ‘O’ adding that time of one month should be given to all the operators to implement the scheme.

TRAI recommended that a revised and new National Numbering Plan (NNP) should be issued at the earliest, and has made suggestions on ways to free up unutilized capacities, to create space for mobile services.

Another Trai official clarified that the regulator is of the firm view that there is enough scope in the current system of ten digits and that 11 digits scheme is in the realm of distant future when the present mechanism won’t be able to cope up with the market requirements.

Trai has recommended that “migration to unified numbering scheme which involves large scale changes in the existing network is not recommended at this stage”. “However, sufficient numbering resources can be made available for fixed-line/ mobile services through alternative methods…,” it said.

Trai suggested that sparingly used sub-levels in level ‘2’, ‘3’, ‘4’, ‘5’, and ‘6’, should be withdrawn after seeking sub-level wise utilization from the operators providing fixed line services. “Levels/ sub-levels allocated to some fixed line telecom service providers who have not launched their services even after one year of allocation, may also be withdrawn after seeking justification. These withdrawn levels should be reserved for future allocations for fixed line service providers,” it said.

It recommended that the mobile numbering resources surrendered by operators who have closed down their wireless operations, may be re-allocated to players who need more numbering resources.