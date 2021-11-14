NationalTop Stories

Train Bookings To Shut Down For 6 Hours For Next 7 Days

By Pratidin Bureau

In an attempt to smoothen and normalise the functioning of train passenger services and revert in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Indian Railways will shut down its Railways Passenger Reservation System ( PRS) for six hours during the lean business hours of the night for next 7 days.

The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of 14 and 15-Nov to  the night of 20 and 21-Nov starting at 11.30 pm and ending at 5.30 a.m. During these six hours starting from 23:30 to 05:30 hrs period, no PRS Services such as ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services etc will be available.

This is to enable upgradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc. Since huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimize impact on ticketing services, an official release stated.

During the period railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services including 139 services will continue uninterrupted. 

Ministry of Railways has requested it’s customers to support the Ministry in the effort to normalise and upgrade the passenger services, the release added.

