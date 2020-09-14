Top StoriesRegional

Train Runs Over Man in Sonari

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
4

A person was run over by a train in Sonari today.

Identified as Akan Roy of Teok’s Bengali village, he was missing since yesterday.

His mangled body was found today on the Bhojo-Singrajan rail line.  

