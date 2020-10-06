Top StoriesRegional

Train Services Resume In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
84

Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train services have resumed in Tripura in accordance with the fresh guidelines issued by the Central government, an ANI report stated.

“We are following the guidelines issued by the government and therefore we have resumed DEMU trains. The services started today,” said Subhendu Biswas, Station Manager of Agartala Railway Station here while speaking to the reporters.


Earlier, all regular passenger train services were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

