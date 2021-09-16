Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Male Posing As Transgender Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor

By Pratidin Bureau

A male posing as a Transgender was arrested by Guwahati police on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at Machkhowa’s Lachit Ghat area.

The accused, identified as one Nur Ahmed alias Niki Ahmed (22), has been charged under section 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and R/W section 4 of the protection of children from sexual offence Act, 2012.

As per police reports, Ahmed is a resident of Guwahati’s Maligaon area.

Earlier on Monday, a woman journalist was harassed by a transgender for not paying after the latter demanded money aboard a bus.

The accused transgender allegedly touched her inappropriately without wearing a mask, and abused her.

The accused identified as Asad Ali Rekha was later arrested and sent to Goalpara jail.

