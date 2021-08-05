Travel Advisory Over Assam-Mizoram Border Row Withdrawn

Assam government on Thursday withdrew the travel advisory issued over the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

In an official notificiation issued by the Assam government read that in view of the joint statement issued today i.e. 5th August 2021 by the representatives of the Governments of Assam and Mizoram, the Travel Advisory issued on July 29th has been withdrawn.

Earlier today, the Assam and Mizoram governments on Thursday issued a joint statement, saying they would take forward the initiatives of the Home Ministry and their chief ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions.

The Joint Statement signed by both the states said both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment and neutral force by the Government of India.

It also said that both the governments agree to take all necessary measures to promote and maintain peace and harmony among the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district. At least 65 people were injured in the incident.