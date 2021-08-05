Travel Advisory Over Assam-Mizoram Border Row Withdrawn

By Pratidin Bureau on August 5, 2021

Assam government on Thursday withdrew the travel advisory issued over the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

In an official notificiation issued by the Assam government read that in view of the joint statement issued today i.e. 5th August 2021 by the representatives of the Governments of Assam and Mizoram, the Travel Advisory issued on July 29th has been withdrawn.

Earlier today, the Assam and Mizoram governments on Thursday issued a joint statement, saying they would take forward the initiatives of the Home Ministry and their chief ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions.

The Joint Statement signed by both the states said both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment and neutral force by the Government of India.

It also said that both the governments agree to take all necessary measures to promote and maintain peace and harmony among the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district. At least 65 people were injured in the incident.

Also Read: Assam-Mizoram Issue Joint Statement to Solve Border Issue

Assamassam mizoram border
Related Posts

3.79 lakh Anganwadi Centres Lack Toilet Facility: Smriti Irani

Delhi: Assam Bhawan Reopens Today

303 Taliban Militants Dead, 125 Others Injured In The Last 24 Hours: Afghan Defence Ministry

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Becomes 2nd Indian To Bag Silver In Olympic Games

Allegations On Pegasus Serious If News Reports Are True: SC

Chhattisgarh: Maoist IED Blast Leaves 1 Dead, 11 Others Injured

Fake Note Printing Racket Busted In Guwahati