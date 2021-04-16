Treat Scribes As Frontline Workers For COVID Jabs: Delhi Govt To Centre

The Delhi government on Thursday wrote to the Centre appealing to treat journalists as frontline workers and get themselves inoculated on priority basis.

The government said that journalists’ are exposed to hazards as they frequently visit hospitals and engage with healthcare providers and patients risking infection like other frontline workers.

“Throughout the pandemic, the media has continued to play an active role in keeping the people informed about the disease, its consequences, prevention, efforts of the health and other departments concerned and what the people are expected to do to keep themselves safe,” the letter read.

“It is requested that these personnel be placed in the category of frontline workers so that the protection of vaccination can be offered to them,” it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on the issue on Thursday.

“Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They shud be treated as frontline workers and shud be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi govt is writing to centre in this regard,” he tweeted.