Tribute: Late Putul Phukan

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
51

The passing away of Putul Mama , Putul Phukan , my maternal uncle, my mother’s elder brother in Sivasagar, cast a pall of gloom on my entire family.

An eminent personality of Bokulbari Sivasagar, he leaves behind his wife and three children, grandchildren, and a host of relatives. Mention ably, Putul mama was among the first batch of service holders in Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) Sivasagar.  

Born in 1934 to Indu and Bimoli Phukan of Sivasagar, he was the third of ten brothers and sisters.

His affable and cheerful nature made him extremely popular among friends and relatives. Putul mama was a jovial personality, a man of many interests. He was fond of humming and singing ‘Khayals’ and known for his culinary skills. He was also a huge hit with the new generation of his grandchildren and therefore he was a favourite with my son nine year old son too.

On his adya shradha today I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and wish the lord gives  strength to his family and friends to bear this loss.

Om Shanti.

Rituparna Goswami Pande (Niece)

