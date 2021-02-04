Tripur: 11 Trafficked Girls Rescued From Bru Camp

Police and Childline officials rescued 11 girls soon after they were brought from a Bru refugee camp in North Tripura. The girls were inmates of a Mizoram Bru refugee camp at Gachiram Para in the Kanchanpur subdivision.

As per sources, a middle aged man who escorted the girls in a vehicle bearing Meghalaya registration number was arrested. The man claimed that the girls were to be engaged as domestic help at several houses in the Nandan Nagar locality. He further claimed that he had the consent of poor parents of the girls to bring them to Agartala.

Some 34,000 refugees have been housed in six makeshift camps in Kanchanpur for the past 24 years.

The refugees are now getting settlement in 12 different places in Tripura in pursuance with the quadripartite pact of the Ministry of Home Affairs with Tripura, Mizoram governments and leaders of the Bru refugees signed in January 2020, NDTV reported.

“We have rescued 11 girls, nine of whom are minors, from the Chandrapur bus terminus,” said Childline counsellor Olivia Naha. She said the girls were shifted to a shelter home and would be handed over to their parents after completing formalities.

Police said the matter could be related to human trafficking and was being investigated.