Tripura: 1 Arrested for Killing 5 People Including a Cop

A mason was arrested by Tripura police on Friday night for killing five people including a police official in Khowai district in the state.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), VS Yadav said that a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members, reported ANI.

The person has been arrested soon after the incident late on Friday night.

However, further investigation is underway.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday expressed condolences over the incident.

“I am deeply shocked and pained. The second officer of Khowai police station Satyajit Mallik made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty when he was attacked by a miscreant. I pray for the departed souls and wish speedy recovery of the injured ones”, the Chief Minister wrote in a tweet.

Union Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik also condoled the death of Mallik.

The accused–Pradip Debroy is a mason by profession and has no history of violent behaviour in the past, the Tripura police said, as reported by ANI.

The DGP said, “Five people including a police official died after a mason turned violent and attacked his own family members. Two of his daughters, his elder brother, a passer-by, and an officer of Khowai police station died in the gruesome attack. The person has been arrested soon after the incident late on Friday night”.

Sharing further details of the incident, Superintendent of Police Khowai district Kiran Kumar said the accused was normal till in the late evening of Friday.

“But, suddenly he wielded a shovel and started attacking both of his daughters playing inside the house. Seeing that his elder brother came to save them but he received repeated blows of the sharp weapon on different parts of his body leading to death,” Kumar said.

“The accused came out of his house and started attacking whoever he found in front of him. One Krishna Das along with his son Karanbir Das who was passing by the Debroy’s house fell prey to his anger. 54-year-old Krishna Das died on the spot while his son sustained grievous injuries,” Kumar added.

