Tripura: 2 BSF Personnel Killed, 1 Officer Injured In Brawl

Two BSF personnel were killed on Thursday in a firing incident following a brawl while on duty along the India-Bangladesh in Tripura.

A sub-inspector of the force was also injured in the incident.

As per reports, the incident reportedly took place at a border outpost in Silachari area of Gomati district of Tripura at around 7 in the evening on Thursday.

The two deceased jawans have been identified as Havildar Sahid Singh and Constable Pratap Singh, stated a local media report.

The injured sub-inspector has been identified as Ram Kumar.

According to sources, the incident took place after a heated altercation between constable Pratap Singh and havildar Sahid Singh over duty-related matters.

Constable Pratap Singh then shot dead havildar Sahid Singh with his service rifle.

Sub-inspector Ram Kumar rushed to the spot after hearing the firing sound and tried to pacify Pratap Singh but the constable fired at him too.

The border outpost sentry, in a bid to save the officer and the other personnel, opened fire at the constable, which resulted in the latter’s death.

As per repoprts, an executive magistrate, and senior police and BSF officials rushed to the spot to further investigate on the incident.