Tripura: 3 Arrested on Attempt to Murder Charge of CM Biplab Kr Deb

By Pratidin Bureau
File image

Three persons have been arrested on the charge of “attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, police said on Saturday.

The three men drove a car through the security cordon of the Chief Minister of Tripura when he was out on his evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane on Thursday, they told news agency PTI.

“Mr Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisked past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries,” they added.

“The Chief Minister’s security tried to intercept the car but could not,” the Tripura police added.

The three men were arrested late on Thursday night from Kerchowmuhani area and the vehicle has also been seized, the police said. An “attempt to murder” case has been filed against them, they added.

According to the report of PTI, the three men were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and have been jailed for 14 days as of now.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive of the three men, all in their mid-20s, were yet to be ascertained.

“We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but the court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Sutradhar told news agency PTI.

