Tripura: 3 Kidnapped By Suspected NLFT Militants

Three workers, including a supervisor of the India-Bangladesh border fencing works, were kidnapped by suspected militants of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) from Tripura on Monday. 

As per reports, the NLFT guerrillas kidnapped supervisor Subhash Bhowmik, excavator driver Subal Debnath and another worker, Ganapati Tripura, at gunpoint of the border fencing works from Ganganagar in eastern Tripura’s Dhalai district.

According to police officials, the captives were taken to Bangladesh. A massive search operation has also been launched in the area.

It may be mentioned that the kidnapping comes 11 days after a small-time businessman was kidnapped by militants in north Tripura.

