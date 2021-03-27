Tripura: 4 BJP Workers Killed, 15 Injured In Accident

As many as four people have been killed while 15 are critically wounded after a vehicle fell in a gorge surrounding the Lakri Dokan area on the Amarpur Nutan Bazar in South Tripura district. The deceased included three women BJP workers.

The incident took place when the BJP workers were returning from a rally of Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections when a truck hit their vehicle and the driver lost control pushing the vehicle skid off the road.

The injured were rushed to the Amarpur sub-divisional hospital at Amarpur, while four of the injured were referred to admission at the Gomti District Hospital.

The deceased included Urbashi Kanya Jamatia (45), Mamata Rani Jamatia (26), Rachana Devi Jamatia (30), and Gahin Kumar Jamatia (65).

CM Biplab Deb tweeted in Bangla, “In Amarpur, four activists were killed in a road accident on their way home from BJP activities. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Many activists were also injured. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and pray to Mother Tripurasundari for the speedy recovery of the injured.”