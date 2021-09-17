NationalTop Stories

Tripura: 5 BJP Workers Arrested For Assault, Sent To 12-Day Judicial Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Five BJP workers in Tripura have been sent to 12-day judicial custody by a local court for allegedly assaulting a Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officer and nine other government employees.

They were identified as – Sujit Debnath (29), Sanjoy Patari (24), Biswajit Pal (46), Shibas Debnath (50) and Jayanta Debnath (46).

On Wednesday, a gang of BJP workers allegedly assaulted Poangbari BDO Vaijayanta Sarkar and his staff at an administrative camp in Madhab Nagar village to verify the records of the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Related News

Assam Rifles Nab ZUF Militant In Manipur

New Armed Outfit ‘ULB’ Formed, Demands Separate…

Youth Congress Observes PM Modi’s Birthday As…

Assam: Over 1 Kilo Fake Gold Seized In Tezpur, 1 Held

Sarkar had alleged that the BJP workers barged into the camp and demanded modification of the beneficiary list, as they argued the beneficiaries were selected by the previous government.

You might also like
National

COVID-19 count reaches 26,496 in India

Assam

Soaring vegetable prices hit commoners

Assam

A Person Electrocuted at Barpeta Road

Assam

Guwahati: Eviction Drive Against Illegal Street Shops At Fancy Bazar

Assam

Shops to open in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district

Assam

‘Talent undiscovered’: Shankar Mahadevan introduces Assam flautist