Tripura: 5 BJP Workers Arrested For Assault, Sent To 12-Day Judicial Custody

Five BJP workers in Tripura have been sent to 12-day judicial custody by a local court for allegedly assaulting a Tripura Civil Service (TCS) officer and nine other government employees.

They were identified as – Sujit Debnath (29), Sanjoy Patari (24), Biswajit Pal (46), Shibas Debnath (50) and Jayanta Debnath (46).

On Wednesday, a gang of BJP workers allegedly assaulted Poangbari BDO Vaijayanta Sarkar and his staff at an administrative camp in Madhab Nagar village to verify the records of the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Sarkar had alleged that the BJP workers barged into the camp and demanded modification of the beneficiary list, as they argued the beneficiaries were selected by the previous government.