A 76-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly raping a nine-year-old minor girl in Tripura.

As per a report, the mother of the girl filed a complained saying that the accused lured the minor to his house and raped her when other family members were away.

Further, it was learned that the accused was a neighbour of the victim whose house was just 50 metres away.

He has been booked under Section 376 (AB) of the IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.