Tripura Announces Free Education For Children Orphaned Due To Covid

Tripura government on Saturday decided to provide free education to all those children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

Also, the state government will provide Rs 3,500 every month till the age of 18 to those who do not live in orphanages.

“Tripura government will provide free education to the children who lose their parents due to COVID-19. Such children who do not live in orphanages will be provided Rs 3,500 every month till the age of 18,” Chief Minister Biplab Deb said.

Several states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have come up with schemes to help the children who became orphaned due to COVID-19.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday also announced that the state government will provide a relief package to children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

CM Sarma said an amount of Rs 3,500 per month will be given to affected children in the state.

The relief is part of Mukhyamantri Sishu Sewa Achoni initiative.

“If the sole bread-earner of the family dies, we will provide Rs 3,500 per month to their family. It will be provided till they attain the level of employment,” CM Sarma said while addressing the media at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.

The chief minister however stated that orphans who have no immediate relative or place to live in will be shifted to hostels for their education and will not be entitled to the amount.

Further, it was also announced that if the child happens to be a girl, the government would give one tola of gold and Rs 50,000 on her marriage when she is of age.

