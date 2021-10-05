Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das To Join TMC



Tripura MLA Ashish Das is all set to quit Bharatiya Janata Party and will be joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday.

As per reports, Ashish Das, who is currently in Kolkata has been in talks with the TMC leadership and will join the party on the occasion of Mahalaya.

Ashish Das will most likely quit the BJP today. The confirmation of the same is yet to be ascertained. Das is expected to visit Kalighat temple and offer puja as penance for working for the BJP and then take the next step.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Tripura in early 2023 and the TMC is trying its best to upstage BJP.