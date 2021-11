A suspicious unclaimed bag was found at Agartala airport on Monday morning triggering panic among passengers and security forces alike.

This comes ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s arrival.

After the discovery, the entire airport premise was cordoned off by CISF personnel. The entry-exit routes were also modified.

Soon after, bomb squad arrived with dogs and found that the bag contained some eatables and nothing suspicious.