Tripura: BSF Seizes Contraband Worth Over Rs 7 Lakh

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura seized a massive amount of contraband material and rescued cattle during different operations to counter trans-border smuggling.

The operations were carried out on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday. The contraband material seized by the force is worth Rs 7,30,221.

The BSF troops recovered 400 Yaba Tablets and 16 kg of Ganja.

“#GuardiansOfBorder #FirstLineOfDefence Last night, in different operations to counter trans-border smuggling in #Tripura, #BSF troops rescued 03 cattle & seized 400 Nos YabaTablets, 16 Kgs Ganja along with other contrabands worth having a value Rs. 7,30,221/- #SayNoToDrugs,” said BSF in a tweet.