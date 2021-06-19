NationalTop Stories

Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Tripura government has decided to cancel its class 10 and 12 board exams, state education minister Ratanlal Nath announced on Saturday.

However, if any student is not satisfied with the results, they can appear in the exam when the situation is conducive, he added.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams will now be evaluated as per the new evaluation criteria.

The class 10 board examinations were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 19, 2021, whereas class 12 exams were scheduled to begin on May 18, 2021. They were postponed keeping the interest of students in mind. Now, the exams are cancelled.

