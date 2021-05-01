Top StoriesRegional

Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams Deferred

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
18

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday announced the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed.

“As per the decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 have been postponed for the time being until further notice,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath tweeted.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

The order will be applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state.

