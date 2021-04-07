Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Tests COVID Positive

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has tested positive for COVID-19. This was informed by the CM himself through a tweet.

The CM in his tweet wrote, “I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe.”

The chief minister has placed himself in home quarantine after being infected with the virus.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wished Deb a speedy recovery. “Wish you all the comfort and care during the isolation period. Prayer to the Almighty for speedy recovery. Get well soon, my dear friend,” wrote Singh in a tweet.



Earlier, the Tripura government has issued fresh guidelines to prevent the further spread of the virus. As per the news guidelines, using face masks has been made compulsory in all government offices and any violation will attract a fine of Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 for the second time. Social distancing in offices and public transport should be maintained, the notification issued by the Chief Secretary stated.



Notably, 630 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in India. India on April 6 recorded the highest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases at 1.07 lakh. The number of daily cases in India breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.



