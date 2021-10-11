Tripura CM Inaugurates ‘Oxygen Park’ In Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has inaugurated an ‘Oxygen park’ in Agartala’s Salbagan area in Tripura.

CM Deb was accompanied by state minister of forests and revenue NC Debbarma along with MLA Krishandhan Das.

He said that such oxygen parks will help in improving air quality of the city. He also congratulated the authorities for taking this initiative.

“#CleanandGreenTripura. Inaugurated Oxygen park at Salbagan with Minister of forests & revenue Shri N.C. Debbarma Ji and MLA Shri Krishnadhan Das Ji. Congratulations to concerned authorities on the opening of this park.”, CM Deb tweeted.