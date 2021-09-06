Tripura CM Launches Helpline To Address Citizens’ Grievances

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday launched a helpline to receive and fast track addressal of citizens’ grievances.

The helpline, which has code number 1905, is a dedicated call center where citizens will be able to call to record their grievances. The helpline will then refer it to the concerned departments through integrated task monitoring system.

The citizens will be able to contact the CM Helpline from 8 AM to 8 PM on all working days. It will be later upgraded to a 24X7 toll free helpline number based on the people’s response. Dedicated manpower would be hired for smooth operation of the helpline

The departmental nodal officer will receive citizen’s grievance tasks from the CM helpline and he will take necessary action to address them or transfer it to field level officers for its addressal in a time bound manner.

Deb took to social media and said, “This helpline will connect me directly with the people of Tripura and I am sure I will be just a call away from solving all their problems.”

As per reports, once the citizen’s grievance has been addressed it will be updated in the CM Helpline and the supervisor will call up the person and inform him/her of the action taken by the department. If the person is satisfied with the action the call will be closed, but if he/she is not the grievance will be resent to the department concerned for necessary action within the stipulated time.

The citizen grievance redressal through helpline will be regularly monitored by the chief minister’s office.