Top StoriesNational

Tripura Congress Chief Injured After Car Attacked By BJP Workers

By Pratidin Bureau
37

Despite police presence, Tripura Congress chief Pijush Biswas’ vehicle was allegedly attacked by supporters of the ruling BJP on Sunday morning. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to NDTV, the attack took place outside Congress’ field office in Bishalgarh where Biswas had travelled to attend a party meeting.

During the attack, the windshield of the car was cracked and shattered with shards of broken glass lying on the front passenger seat. Few Congress workers were also injured in the attack as well as a policeman who tried to intervene.

Related News

PM Modi Flags Off 8 Trains To Boost Tourism In Statue Of…

Assam: Sahitya Akademi Award Recipient Bidar Singh No More

AJP, Raijor Dal Together Can Defeat BJP: Bhasco De Saikia

Blackbuck Poaching Hearing: Salman Exempted Again

While a FIR has been filed by Biswas, the police haven’t yet ascribed a political motive to the unprecedented attack.

Biswas, who was appointed to his current post in December 2019 after the resignation of Pradyot Deb Barman, has been actively trying to restore Congress to a position of power in the state. He has travelled across the state extensively since taking over the President’s post.

On Friday Mr Biswas was also leading agitations against the centre’s agriculture laws. He led a march from the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Agartala to Raj Bhavan – the official residence of Governor Ramesh Bais.

You might also like
Sports

Clouded leopard mascot for Meghalaya Nat’l games

Regional

Drugs paddler arrested in North Guwahati

Regional

One Dead In Kothiatoli Road Accident: One injured

Regional

Union Budget neglected Assam: PK Mahanta

Regional

Judges should not busy with Social media: Justice Sarad Arvind

National

SC Directs States To Send Migrant Homes Within 15 days

Comments
Loading...