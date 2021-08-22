Tripura Congress Chief Pijush Kanti Biswas Withdraws Resignation

Tripura state Congress President Pijush Kanti Biswas, who had resigned and announced to quit politics on Saturday withdrew his resignation following the request of the party high command.

As per reports, Congress Working Committee Member and party’s Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar spoke to Biswas and requested him to withdraw his resignation letter.

Kumar, after talking with Biswas, issued a statement wherein he would visit Tripura on August 29 and would discuss with him to sort out the party’s organisational matter.



“During my discussion with Kumar, it was decided that I would go to Delhi to discuss with the central leadership to rejuvenate the party in Tripura,” Biswas was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

Biswas, a renowned lawyer, on Saturday morning sent his resignation letter to the Party President (interim) Sonia Gandhi and announced to remain out of politics for the time being.

Biswas was appointed Tripura state President in December 2019 and the fifth important Congress leader in the northeastern states – Assam, Manipur, and Tripura – keen to quit the party in the past three months.

