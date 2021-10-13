Tripura Congress Expels 4 Senior Leaders

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday has expelled four senior party leaders for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, an official notification stated.

The expelled leaders are former PCC president Pijush Kanti Biswas, former vice-president Tapas Dey, and senior leaders Tejan Das and Purnita Chakma.

They have been expelled from primary membership of Congress party for a span of six years with immediate effect.

This was informed by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Partha Pratim Sarkar with the direction of newly elected PCC president and former MLA Birajit Sinha.

Notably, few senior Congress leaders including Subal Bhowmik and former NSUI’s state president Rakesh Das had already joined TMC earlier.