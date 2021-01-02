Top StoriesRegional

Tripura: Contraband Goods Worth ₹74 Lakhs Seized

Assam Rifles seized a total of 493 kilogrammes of various contraband goods worth Rs 74 lakhs in West Tripura.

A joint operation carried out by Assam Rifles, Director Revenue Intelligence and Customs Department, the security forces said on Saturday.

“A joint operation by Assam Rifles along with Director Revenue Intelligence and Customs Department in Tripura yielded 493 Kilograms of various contraband goods, the worth of which, is around Rs 74 lakhs. The goods were seized in Simna in West Tripura district,” Assam Rifles said in a tweet.

Contraband is commonly defined as goods prohibited by law from being imported or exported.

