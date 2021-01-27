Tripura: Cops Lathi-Charge, Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers

As the terminated teachers’ protest entered day 52 in Tripura, police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge, firing of tear gas and water cannons on agitating protestors near Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s residence. They have been demanding immediate recruitment to government departments.

As per sources, at least 24 protestors have sustained injuries in the clash.

Speaking with reporters, Kamal Deb, leader of the Joint Movement Committee, a forum of the terminated teachers, said the Tripura police broke inside their tent, where the teachers were sleeping.

However, Additional superintendent of Police Shasvat Kumar told that the teachers had given intimation of holding undemocratic protests, which might have harmed law and order situation across the city. “We had reports of violent protests by the teachers, so we had to detain them from the demonstration site,” Kumar said.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a massive force of police and paramilitary personnel had emerged at the location where teachers have been protesting from a while. Over 160 agitating teachers were also arrested by the police earlier in the day.

Moreover, families of the agitating teachers, including children are present at the protest site outside the Chief Minister’s residence.