Tripura: Counting Underway For Over 200 Seats Of Civic Bodies

In view of the violence that took place during the voting in Tripura on Thursday, a three-tier security arrangement was in place.

Amid tight security, counting is underway today for the over 200 seats of civic bodies in Tripura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura, and Sabroom, according to the state’s election commission.

It further informed that the BJP was leading in five seats for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) out of the 51 total. BJP’s Ratna Datta, Abhishek Datta, Mitra Majumder, Neetu Dey, and Tushar Kanti have reportedly won.

Out of a total of 334 seats in civic bodies, 222 went under polls on November 25, counting for which is underway today. Notably, the remaining 112 seats were won by the BJP uncontested.

It is worth mentioning that counting is going on at 13 counting centres across the state for elections to six Nagar panchayats, seven municipal councils, and Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Interestingly, the polling had recorded a voter turnout of 81.54 percent.

