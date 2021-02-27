Tripura: ‘Divyangs’ To Get 4% Reservation For Govt Jobs

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during an event at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan said that four percent of government jobs are reserved for the physically challenged people in the state.

Addressing an event attended by the senior citizens and physically challenged people, CM also said that state government is committed for the welfare of physically challenged and senior citizens of the state.

The programme was jointly organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a public sector enterprise and the Social Welfare Department of Tripura on Friday evening.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, chief guest of the event, has said that Rs 20 crore would be allocated for setting up of a Regional Centre for empowerment of the physically challenged people in Tripura. He said that the fund would be allocated within two months.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiative to empower the Divyangs. Similarly, the central government is committed to ensure the safety and security of senior citizens”, a government press statement quoting Gehlot said.

He said the state government following a survey in February and March 2020, has identified 7,729 senior citizens, who would be provided with spectacles, hearing apparatus and many other devices required for them. It was estimated that Rs 1.52 crore would be spent for the purpose.

“The central government has implemented the scheme in West and Khowai districts of the state. Tripura Chief Minister requested the central government to extend the scheme in the entire state, so we have decided to implement it in the remaining six districts. Senior citizens of all the districts of Tripura will get benefits under the scheme”, Gehlot added.

“During my visit to Tripura last year, I had announced to set up a Composite Regional Centre in the state. The Tripura government has allotted six acres of land for the construction of a new building of the centre. A sum of Rs 20 crore will be allocated to Tripura for construction of the new building within next two months”, Gehlot said.