Tripura: Drugs Worth Over ₹ 30 Lakh Seized, 9 Held

As many as nine drug peddlers were arrested in Tripura’s Agartala on Wednesday from two locations.

As per report, around 23 grams of brown sugar and 60 kgs of ganja were also recovered from their possession. The total value of the drugs is estimated to be between Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh.

Additionally, one four-wheeler, two bikes, six mobiles and cash of Rs 1.3 lakh were also recovered.

A case has been registered against the arrestees under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.