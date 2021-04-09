Tripura Dy CM Jishnu Debbarma Tests COVID-19 +Ve

Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Debbarma tested positive for COVID-19. The deputy CM opted to take home isolation.

Jishnu Debbarma wrote in his Facebook post, “Today I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have taken home quarantine. Let’s all keep safe and be safe.”

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has also been infected with the virus on Wednesday. He informed through social media platforms that he had tested positive for the virus.

Through his post, Mr Deb had also asked those who have come in contact with him to put themselves into isolation.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe,” Mr Deb had informed through his post.

