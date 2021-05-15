Tripura Govt Yet To Take A Call On Lockdown

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that decisions are yet to be taken on clamping a lockdown in any part of the state.

The chief minister’s comments come at a time when widespread rumours that lockdown might be imposed in areas of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) are in circulation.

Deb addressed the media and said, “Such a decision is taken when healthcare experts and the administration collectively feel the necessity”.

“There is no decision on lockdown yet,” he added.

In an attempt to curb the further spread of the fatal virus, a door-to-door survey has also been started in three containment zones in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

The state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests in all houses in the AMC area, Health Department officials said.

Tripura recorded 449 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 40,055. The number of active cases climbed to 3,781.

With three more fatalities, all in the West Tripura district, the death toll rose to 426. Altogether 35,338 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far.

Further, the vaccination drive in the age group of 18-44 years is underway and as per reports, 65 percent of an estimated 11 lakh people in the state above 45 years of age have already been vaccinated.