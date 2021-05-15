Tripura Govt Yet To Take A Call On Lockdown

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lockdown Tripura
REPRESENTATIONAL
56

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that decisions are yet to be taken on clamping a lockdown in any part of the state.

The chief minister’s comments come at a time when widespread rumours that lockdown might be imposed in areas of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) are in circulation.

Deb addressed the media and said, “Such a decision is taken when healthcare experts and the administration collectively feel the necessity”.

Related News

6 Held For Disrespecting Tricolour In Bongaigaon

Assam: Shops To Be Closed By 11 AM, Curfew From 12 PM

Tornadoes Kill 12, Injures Over 250 in China

Curfew Advanced To 12 Noon In Dibrugarh & Tinsukia From…

“There is no decision on lockdown yet,” he added.

Also Read: Assam: Shops To Be Closed By 11 AM, Curfew From 12 PM

In an attempt to curb the further spread of the fatal virus, a door-to-door survey has also been started in three containment zones in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

The state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests in all houses in the AMC area, Health Department officials said.

Tripura recorded 449 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 40,055. The number of active cases climbed to 3,781.

With three more fatalities, all in the West Tripura district, the death toll rose to 426. Altogether 35,338 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far.

Further, the vaccination drive in the age group of 18-44 years is underway and as per reports, 65 percent of an estimated 11 lakh people in the state above 45 years of age have already been vaccinated.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong: Diphu Trader Shot Dead
You might also like
Regional

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Silchar Tomorrow

Regional

Assam Police Starts Parade Practice for R-Day Celebration

Top Stories

NRC: SC Rejects Govt. Demand to Reopen & Re-Verify

National

Sonia to send Rahul to ‘political playschool’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Top Stories

SC Slams Centre On Farm Laws, Farmers’ Protests | Highlights

National

Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Comments
Loading...