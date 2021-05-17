A huge quantity of ganja was seized from Tripura’s Panisagar sub-division on Sunday. Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

As per a report, Panisagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sauvik Dey and Panisagar Police Station’s Officer-in-charge Saugat Chakma jointly intercepted a truck based on a tip-off.

Upon searching the truck, bearing registration number ‘MP-09GF-5273’, a total of 230 kg of ganja was found by police that was hidden in 26 packets.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 18.50 lakh.

The driver of the truck, identified as one Kiran Jeet Sinha (36), and the co-driver, one Ebsao Sinha (28), have been arrested for having the illegal drugs in possession. Both the accused hails from Assam’s Hojai district.

Later, police interrogated both the detainees and it was revealed that the consignment of ganja was being smuggled from Jirania under West Tripura to other states.

The arrestees will be produced before the District sessions court today and police remand will be sought.

They will be tried under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.