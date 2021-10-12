Tripura: Justice Indrajit Mohanty Sworn-In As New CJ

Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Tuesday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Chief Justice of the high court Indrajit Mohanty.

Justice Mohanty has been transferred from Rajasthan high court and replaced by chief justice of high court of Tripura Akil Kureshi. Justice Mohanty is the sixth Chief Justice of Tripura, after the establishment of a separate high court in 2013.

Based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, the Law Ministry recently has transferred chief justices of five high courts besides elevating eight judges as chief justices of various high courts. Justice Mohanty arrived on Monday soon after the departure of Justice Kureshi and took charge on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik along with other ministers, judges of the high court and top bureaucrats attended the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

According to report, Justice Mohanty is the sixth Chief Justice of Tripura. Justice Kureshi, one of the senior-most high court judges in the country but didn’t elevated to a judge of the apex court yet. Instead, transferred to a bigger high court from Tripura.