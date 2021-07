A 30-year-old man was arrested by Tripura police for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Udaipur.

The man identified as Mithun Sarkar was arrested following a police complaint lodged by the family of the 6-year-minor girl.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO Act was registered against Sarkar.

An Agartala court later sent him to 14-day judicial custody.