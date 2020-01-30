Tripura man dies of Coronavirus

A Tripura family on Thursday claimed that one of their family members died after being infected from a new strain of coronavirus. They claimed that the 23-year-old man died in a Malaysian hospital.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Manir Hossain. He hails from Purathal Rajnagar village under Madhupur police station area. He went to Malaysia in 2018 and reportedly worked in a restaurant.

News Agency ANI quoted a family member of Hossain, “He had gone to Malaysia around two years ago. We got a phone call from the Malaysian authorities on Wednesday morning, informing us of Hossain’s death due to coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, the family members urged the Government of India to make necessary arrangements for the early repatriation of Hossain’s body to India.

It may be mentioned here that around 170 people have lost their lives in China due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, while 4,500 people have been reported to be infected with the Novel Coronavirus globally.