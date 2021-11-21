Tripura: Massive Fire At The Hampsapara Bru Camp

The Bru or Reang is an indigenous community of the northeast, spread mostly in Tripura and Mizoram.

In a massive fire that broke out at the Hampsapara Bru camp in Tripura’s Panisagar subdivision on Sunday, at least 18 houses were gutted.

Necessary help has been provided by the police and local administration and affected families have been shifted to safety, as per reports.

An electric short circuit is thought to be behind the fire. Further information regarding the incident is awaited.

Notably, the Bru or Reang is an indigenous community of the northeast, spread mostly in Tripura and Mizoram.

Internally displaced people in thousands have been residing in the relief camps in northern parts of the state since the late nineties.

The relief camp at Hampsapara houses members of the Bru community.

Meanwhile, the state government is making efforts to repatriate the Bru refugees who migrated from Mizoram to Tripura.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: Parag Kumar Das Memorial Debate Competition Held At Rabindra Bhawan