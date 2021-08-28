Tripura: Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Menstrual Hygiene Project

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her two-day visit to Tripura, inaugurated a project that aims to generate awareness on menstrual hygiene among rural women.

She also flagged off a mobile ATM in the state on Saturday.

Sitharaman also held interactions with members of self-help groups at a school ground in Gomati district, along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

As per reports, the ”My Pad, My Right” project, initiated by NABARD and NABFOUNDATION at Killa village, will help in providing a livelihood and menstrual hygiene closer to rural women by way of grant, wage support, and capital equipment and will provide one sanitary pad-making machine to self-help groups at the district level on a demonstrative basis.

Tripura: Finance Minister @nsitharaman inaugurates ‘My Pad, My Right’ project, initiated by NABARD and NABFOUNDATION at Killa village in Gomati district.



Project aims to bring livelihood & menstrual hygiene closer to rural women by way of grant, wage support & capital equipment.

The Union minister, later in the day, flagged off a mobile ATM van of Tripura State Co-Operative Bank Limited, which is set to provide service to all gram panchayats and village committees in the South Tripura district.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitharaman said, “The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana completed its seventh year today. The government started the PMJDY scheme so that every poor person has access to a bank account and a RuPay card.”

The Govt started the PMJDY so that every poor person has access to a bank account and a RuPay card. Through PMJDY, during the lockdown last year, the govt could transfer Rs 1,500 directly to the accounts of women: Smt @nsitharaman in Tripura

The minister also said that she was impressed to have learned the fact that 55 out of every 100 Jan Dhan accounts belong to women.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman offered prayers at the Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.

On Friday, she had inaugurated a slew of projects, promised measures for uplifting the tribal areas of the state, and reviewed the status of on-going Externally-Aided Projects (EAPs). She left for Delhi late in the afternoon.