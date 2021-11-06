Tripura Police Ask Twitter to Suspend 68 Profiles Over Communal Clashes

The Tripura Police has asked Twitter to suspend 68 profiles for spreading distorted contents on the recent communal clashes in the state.

Police said that some distorted or objectionable contents were used by the accounts regarding the alleged Mosque vandalism in the state. According to police, these 68 handles have been booked under stringent UAPA.

The West Tripura police in the letter sent to twitter’s grievance officer mentioned the link of all the 68 profiles.

The letter issued by the Tripura Police states, “That some persons / organization are publishing / posting distorted and objectionable news items / statements in Twitter regarding the recent clash and alleged attack upon mosques of Muslim communities in the state.”

The letter mentioned that some of the news items or posts on these profiles contain photographs or videos of some other incidents, fabricated statements or commentary for promoting enmity between religious groups and communities in presence of a criminal conspiracy.

“The posts have potential to flare up communal tension in Tripura State between people different religious Communities, which may result into communal riots,” the letter further mentioned.

The police have also sought details of a list of IP addresses where the user logged into accounts, and also mobile numbers added to the Twitter accounts.

