NationalTop Stories

Tripura Police Recovers Body Of Minor: Khowai Mob Lynching

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A body of a minor has been recovered from the jungles of Teliamura in Khowai district of Tripura on Sunday.

The body has been recovered after 13 days of the horrific Khowai mob lynching of four people on mere suspicion of them being cattle lifters on June 20.

As per reports, the deceased is a 16-year-old boy who has been identified as Selim Mia also called as Hridoy. He is reported to be a resident of Bardowal area in Sonamura. 

Related News

Pushkar Singh Dhami Sworn In As 11th CM Of Uttarakhand

Death Toll In Philippines Plane Crash Rises To 29

Police Shoots Drug Peddler in Guwahati

Edu Minister Pokhriyal To Launch ‘NIPUN Bharat’…

The body was recovered after an accused in the mob-lynching case mentioned it in his statement to the police, stated report. 

Meanwhile, the body of Selim Mia has been sent to the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased’s body was buried deep inside the jungle.

The other three victims of this horrific mob lynching were Billal Miah (30), Zayed Hossain (28) and Saiful Islam (18).

Also Read: Police Shoots Drug Peddler In Guwahati
You might also like
Sports

Assam Continues To Shine in swimming

Top Stories

Hindus In Assam Visiting Church On Christmas Will Be Beaten: Bajrang Dal

National

How World Reacted To Ind-Pak Airstrikes

National

India rebuffs Pakistani PM’s offer to help

National

Article 370: “Closed Consultation” tonight at UN Security Council

Assam

Brown Sugar Seized in Barpeta, 1 Arrested

Comments
Loading...