Tripura Police Recovers Body Of Minor: Khowai Mob Lynching

A body of a minor has been recovered from the jungles of Teliamura in Khowai district of Tripura on Sunday.

The body has been recovered after 13 days of the horrific Khowai mob lynching of four people on mere suspicion of them being cattle lifters on June 20.

As per reports, the deceased is a 16-year-old boy who has been identified as Selim Mia also called as Hridoy. He is reported to be a resident of Bardowal area in Sonamura.

The body was recovered after an accused in the mob-lynching case mentioned it in his statement to the police, stated report.

Meanwhile, the body of Selim Mia has been sent to the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased’s body was buried deep inside the jungle.

The other three victims of this horrific mob lynching were Billal Miah (30), Zayed Hossain (28) and Saiful Islam (18).

