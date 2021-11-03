Tripura Police Registers 5 Cases Against 71 for Fake Posts

The Tripura police on Wednesday morning registered five criminal cases against 71 people for allegedly posting provocative and fake posts on social media.

The police, while appealing to people to stay away from spreading fake news and rumours warned that strict action would be taken against those trying to create hatred in the society.

The Tripura police in a Facebook post said, “Tripura Police appeals to all not to share/like the post without verification since it amounts to rumour mongering. Please do not spread fake pictures and fake information. It is clarified again that the law and order situation is absolutely normal in the state.”

Earlier, on October 28, two days after a mosque and a few shops and houses at Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura were vandalised, the state police had clarified that the law and order situation in the state was “normal” and said certain persons were spreading fake news and rumours on Tripura by using fake social media handles.

It has been clarified by the police that pictures of a burning mosque at Panisagar being shared were fake.

“It could be from some other country. We are trying to find out who uploaded these fake pictures”, the police said.

It also said some vested interests were trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation in Tripura, a statement later endorsed by minister of information and cultural affairs Sushanta Chowdhury.

Sporadic incidents of vandalism took place in different parts of the state after vandalism of Durga Puja pandals and temples in Bangladesh on October 15.

As minority community leaders expressed concern over these incidents, the state government said it has provided security at all mosques and patrolling in mixed habitation areas to prevent further disturbance.

ALSO READ: Local Holiday Declared on Nov 5 in Kamrup District for Diwali