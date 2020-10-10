Tripura Registers 171 New Cases of COVID-19

Tripura’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 28,153 after 171 new cases registered on Saturday, informed a health department official. The state’s death toll rose to 310 with two more people succumbing to the disease.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 168 of the 310 COVID-19 deaths, the official said



Tripura currently has 4,042 active coronavirus cases, while 23,778 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.



At least 327 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients, on Friday as they had recovered from the disease, he said.



As many as 4,11,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.